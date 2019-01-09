Used needles, snakeskin underwear and empty bottles dumped on Leeds footpath

A concerned Leeds resident has taken pictures of what appears to be used needles, dirty underwear and empty bottles on a footpath in Armley.

Lisa Berne posted the pictures in Facebook group Leedsface from a footpath in the Armley area of Leeds, close to Burnsall Croft.

The needles were found dumped in Armley PIC: Lisa Berne

In the pictures, numerous used needles can be seen, along with what looks like some underwear with a snake skin pattern and some empty glass or plastic bottles.#

READ MORE: Young woman sexually assaulted in flats off Briggate in Leeds

One Facebook user commented saying: " It’s more than disgusting it’s dangerous. Contact environmental health dept," while another said: "It's appalling not surprised in the world we live in with everything going on in the world."

Several members urged the poster to contact Leeds City Council, who have been informed.

The needles were found dumped in Armley PIC: Lisa Berne

Leeds City Council said: “The council’s priority is the rapid removal of needles and drug related waste items from areas that are open to the public. Unless it poses an immediate danger to you or other residents, do not pick up these items”

READ MORE: Leeds man repeatedly punched victim during drunken assault in Morley

Residents can report any sightings of discarded needles to the council online here.