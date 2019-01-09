Young woman sexually assaulted in flats off Briggate in Leeds

Have your say

A young woman has reported being sexually assaulted in an apartment block in the city centre.

The 24-year-old victim said she was attacked in Regent Court, a small private development off Lower Briggate, just before 4am on Sunday morning.

The entrance to the Regent Court flats

The flats are built around a communal courtyard and are close to several bars.

A 21-year-man has been arrested over the incident.

A police cordon could be seen at the entrance to the development on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a 24-year-old woman at around 3.45am on Sunday morning at Regent Court, Briggate.

"A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further investigation.

"Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Chapman at Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190008849."