Urgent search launched for missing man last seen walking out of hospital
Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing man last seen walking out of a West Yorkshire hospital.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:17 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:18 pm
Bradley Green, 21, last seen leaving Airedale Hospital in Keighley around 12pm today (July 21).
He is a white male, around 6ft, short brown hair wearing navy shorts, blue/white t shirt and grey/green Nikes.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Please don't approach him.
"Just call 999 and quote 815 21/7 #missing #keighley."