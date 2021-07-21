Urgent search launched for missing man last seen walking out of hospital

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing man last seen walking out of a West Yorkshire hospital.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:17 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:18 pm

Bradley Green, 21, last seen leaving Airedale Hospital in Keighley around 12pm today (July 21).

He is a white male, around 6ft, short brown hair wearing navy shorts, blue/white t shirt and grey/green Nikes.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Please don't approach him.

Bradley Green, 21, last seen leaving Airedale Hospital
"Just call 999 and quote 815 21/7 #missing #keighley."

