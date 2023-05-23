Sandra Wifniewska, 15, has been missing from the LS12 area of the city since Saturday night (May 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for information on Sandra Wifniewska, who has been reported missing from Leeds.

“Sandra, who is 15, was last seen at her home address in the LS12 area of the city at about 10pm on Saturday, 20 May.

Sandra Wifniewska has been reported missing from Leeds. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

“She is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

“She may be wearing a light pink dress with black trainers and could be carrying a black Puma rucksack.

“Sandra may be in the Potternewton area and enquiries are ongoing to locate her.”

