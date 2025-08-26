Heritage menswear brand Belstaff is making its Leeds debut with a huge new store.

The brand will open in the historic Victoria quarter in Leeds city centre next month.

The 2,229 square feet space extends the menswear offer at Victoria Leeds alongside the likes of Barbour, Hawes & Curtis, and Ralph Lauren.

Inspired by the longstanding tradition of motorcycling, the revered British heritage brand’s Leeds store will feature its tailored range of menswear, which includes high-quality outerwear, essentials, and accessories. The store will also include Belstaff’s womenswear range.

Founded in 1924, Belstaff is a modern British heritage brand with a rich history of moving people forward and equipping them with lasting apparel for life’s pursuits. Over the decades, Belstaff has created protective suits for race-car drivers so they had the confidence to go faster, wind-proof smocks for Marines to help them weather the storm, and insulating clothing for mountaineers so they could venture further.

The arrival of Belstaff follows news that luxury activewear brand Alo Yoga is also arriving at Victoria Leeds.

Alo Yoga’s new store will stock the brand’s highly coveted collections across women’s and men’s categories that include activewear, outerwear, accessories, and wellness.

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical which runs Victoria Leeds, said: “Belstaff is a very strong addition to our menswear offer at Victoria Leeds, bringing even greater variety and diversity to our guests’ shopping experience.

“Belfstaff choosing Victoria Leeds for its city debut further cements our reputation as the prime retail destination in the region, and highlights our continued commitment to delivering the best-of-the-best, time and time again.”

Kerry Byrne, CEO of Belstaff, added: "The signing at Victoria Leeds marks the next step in our significant expansion strategy, with the historic architecture of Victoria Quarter complementing our timeless and elegant menswear collection. Victoria Leeds stands as one of the north’s most premium retail destinations, and we are proud to add Belstaff to the leading tenant mix.”

The signing is another significant milestone in Redical’s ‘transformation through accumulation’ strategy to grow Victoria Leeds’ performance since it bought the asset in 2022.

Established in 2020, Redical is the London-based tech-enabled owner and operator of shopping centres and urban mixed-use estates in the UK.

Victoria Leeds, situated in the heart of Leeds City Centre, comprises the Victoria Quarter Grade II listed network of impressive Victorian buildings and arcades, including County Arcade and King Edward Street; Victoria Gate, an award-winning, cutting edge designed mall; and Sidney Street that connects the impressive historic and modern shopping and dining environments.

It is home to more than 85 top fashion and beauty boutiques and premium high street favourites; including John Lewis, Harvey Nichols, Anthropologie, Reiss, Molton Brown, Russell & Bromley and &Other Stories; as well as iconic, luxury brands such as Mulberry, Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton and Boodles.

The destination also houses popular bars, cafes and restaurants including The Ivy, The Ivy Asia, The Cut & Craft, Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor Brasserie, as well as the 24-hour Victoria Gate Casino.

Victoria Leeds hosts a collection of seasonal and social events to inspire the city, including its open-air space on Sidney Street and the rooftop level of the multi-storey car park with beautiful views across the city, bringing the people of Leeds together for exciting city trails and Instagrammable celebrations at Christmas, over the summer and everything in between.