'Unsightly' building to be demolished to make way for expanded storage depot

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:30 GMT
A self-storage depot could be expanded if plans can be agreed with the council.

The Storage Team has applied to partially demolish its site on Meanwood Road to make way for a three-storey extension.

Leeds City Council is considering a full planning application for the scheme, which includes new office and parking space and the installation of electric vehicle chargers.

A design report said the project would create jobs and improve the appearance of the depot.

The report by design firm Studio KMA said: “The proposed development will support the continued growth of the business and provide new facilities and employment opportunities to support the local community.”

The project would see an “unsightly” small building facing Meanwood Road demolished and replaced with new storage space, the report said.

It said: “The proposed development also aims to regenerate this prominent location along Meanwood Road and improve the visual amenity of the site.”

