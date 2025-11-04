'Unsightly' building to be demolished to make way for expanded storage depot

Storage Team depot, Leeds | LDRS

A self-storage depot could be expanded if plans can be agreed with the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Storage Team has applied to partially demolish its site on Meanwood Road to make way for a three-storey extension.

Leeds City Council is considering a full planning application for the scheme, which includes new office and parking space and the installation of electric vehicle chargers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design report said the project would create jobs and improve the appearance of the depot.

The report by design firm Studio KMA said: “The proposed development will support the continued growth of the business and provide new facilities and employment opportunities to support the local community.”

The project would see an “unsightly” small building facing Meanwood Road demolished and replaced with new storage space, the report said.

It said: “The proposed development also aims to regenerate this prominent location along Meanwood Road and improve the visual amenity of the site.”