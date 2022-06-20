Two people confirmed dead in Yorkshire Dales helicopter crash

The helicopter crashed in Burton in Lonsdale earlier today.

By Abi Whistance
Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:11 pm

Two people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Yorkshire Dales, it has been confirmed.

Read More

Read More
Are there Leeds Bradford Airport queues today? Advice on when to arrive, airport...

The aircraft came down in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, just before noon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Stock image of Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, where a helicopter has crashed into a field (Photo: Google)

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were scrambled to the scene at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales as police urged people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A full investigation is underway into the cause of a helicopter crash near Ingleton.

"Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers."

The force said a full road closure was in place on the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road and have urged people to avoid the area.

Yorkshire DalesEmergency servicesNorth YorkshireNorth Yorkshire Police