Two people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Yorkshire Dales, it has been confirmed.

The aircraft came down in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, just before noon.

Stock image of Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire, where a helicopter has crashed into a field (Photo: Google)

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were scrambled to the scene at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales as police urged people to avoid the area.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "A full investigation is underway into the cause of a helicopter crash near Ingleton.

"Two people were sadly killed as a result of the crash. Their families are being supported by specially trained officers."