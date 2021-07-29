Two new skyscrapers planned near Leeds city centre

The proposed site off Whitehall Road. Image: Google

Early plans for two residential skyscrapers in the west end of Leeds city centre are set to go before council planning chiefs next week.

Pre-application plans for two blocks of 26 and 31 storeys would be built on the former Doncaster Monk Bridge Works in Whitehall Road, and are set to include around 498 flats.

According to a Leeds City Council report into the plans, the two towers would be linked via a “double storey height podium”, and would include rooftop amenity space for residents.

Parking for 22 cars and 372 bicycles would also be included at the basement level.

It is also proposed that, between the two towers, a tree-lined area of public realm would be included.

Of the flats, around 60 are set to be studios, with 175 one-bed, 225 two-bed and 38 three-bed properties.

The council document also said the applicant proposes to meet the requirement for affordable housing provision in the area – meaning around 34 of the flats would be available for 20 per cent under local market rates.