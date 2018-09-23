Trinity Leeds Student Night 2018: This is what you need to do if you don't want to miss the offers and discounts

Thousands of students will make the pilgrimage to one of Leeds' top shopping venues to make the most of the offers and discounts available.

But they are being advised that it's not just a case of turning up on the night at Trinity Leeds.

Trinity Leeds will hold their annual Student Night this month

Last week the YEP reported on all the offers and discounts available at over 80 retailers to students for one night only. You can see all of those by clicking here.

Student Night 2018 will take place on Tuesday, September 25 between 6.30pm and 10pm, with major chains such as River Island, Boots, DKNY, Hollister, Krispy Kreme, Nando's, Topshop and Urban Outfitters among the retailers offering cheeky deals.

But you can't just turn up, flash your shiny new student card and reap the rewards, oh no.

Students are asked to register in advance of the event, which can be done by clicking here.

As the well-known phrase goes, if you're names not down, you're not coming in.

So make sure you register, and let your friends and classmates know too!

