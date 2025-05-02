Trinity Leeds: Huge Leeds United ‘smiley’ club badge emblazoned on roof of shopping centre
The huge display of support, which has appeared on the glass dome of Trinity Leeds, comes as fans hope to see the team crowned Champions.
It is the city’s biggest badge at 306 square metres, taking a four-person team two days to install ahead of Monday’s city centre parade.
The shopping centre has also unveiled a ‘wall of support’ where fans can leave a message to the team. It will open at 11am tomorrow (May 3) on the bridge by Next, running until 4pm on Monday for the city centre team parade. Supporters can also pick up a mini card kit and write their own message to the club.
The supersized smiley badge display is a celebration of this season’s retro yellow away kit, which has been a favourite among fans. The smiley crest was revived this season having been first launched in 1973, featuring the yellow letters ‘L’ and ‘U’ inside a blue circular badge.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “The city is absolutely buzzing with Leeds securing promotion to the Premier League. It’s a massive moment for supporters and the city in general so we wanted to show our support for the club and the fans once again.
“The city centre parade is going to be a fantastic day for everyone to celebrate promotion – hopefully as League Champions – something which was not possible during the Bielsa promotion season.
“We’re encouraging fans to come and add their own promotion message to our ‘wall of support’ across the weekend and to snap a selfie under our massive Leeds United ‘smiley’ badge.”
