Shoppers were evacuated from Trinity Leeds in the city centre this afternoon (Tuesday). Half of the site has been closed and pictures and videos shared show security staff standing in front of an area which has been cordoned off, while shoppers have been told to wait outside.

A statement about the issue has now been released by Trinity Leeds, which reads: “We are attending to a small gas leak at the rear of Trinity Leeds. Engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but in line with normal safety procedures we have closed units in the affected area and asked customers to move to other areas of the Centre while works are completed.

"The rest of the Centre remains open and operating as normal. We will provide a further update as soon as possible and apologise to customers for any disruption caused.”