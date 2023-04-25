Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Trinity Leeds: Shops closed and shoppers evacuated due to gas leak

Half of the Trinity shopping centre in Leeds has been closed due to a gas leak

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Owners of Trinity Leeds said a small gas leak had been discovered. Pictures and videos show security staff standing in front of an area which has been cordoned off, while shoppers have been told to wait outside.

One side of the shopping centre is still operating as normal, while the other has been closed off.

A statement from Trinity Leeds said: “We are attending to a small gas leak at the rear of Trinity Leeds. Engineers are on site and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but in line with normal safety procedures we have closed units in the affected area and asked customers to move to other areas of the centre while works are completed.

Part of Trinity Leeds has been cordoned off by security staffPart of Trinity Leeds has been cordoned off by security staff
"The rest of the centre remains open and operating as normal. We will provide a further update as soon as possible and apologise to customers for any disruption caused.”

