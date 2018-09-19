Tributes left at scene of motorbike crash which killed devoted Leeds United fan

Have your say

Flowers line the road where a popular Leeds United fan died in a motorbike crash.

Darren Butterworth, 42, from Beeston, was killed when his bike collided with a car on Tong Road in Wortley last week.

The father, known as Dazz, was a regular at Elland Road and his daughter Hannah works at the ground.

Club captain Luke Ayling has donated his match shirt from the draw with Millwall to the family to drape over Darren's coffin at his funeral.

The car, a Ford Mondeo, was turning right out of a junction when it struck Darren as he travelled towards the city centre.

Tributes left at the scene include a motorcycle-shaped sign crafted in Darren's memory.