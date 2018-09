Have your say

Hotel chain Travelodge has announced plans to fill over 1,000 jobs in the run up to Christmas.

The full and part time positions include managers, house-keepers, receptionists and cafe staff.

Travelodge is also opening 11 hotels across the UK in the coming months through an £79 million investment programme.

