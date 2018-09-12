Wetherspoon to offer more UK and non-EU drinks to pubgoers

Pub company JD Wetherspoon is to increase its range of drinks from UK and non-EU producers from later this month, it has announced.

The company said the move will lead to lower prices across its 880 pubs from September 26.

The pubs will stop serving Jagermeister (a herbal liqueur from Germany) as well as French brandies Courvoisier VS and Hennessy Fine de Cognac.

They will be replaced with E&J Brandy (the number two selling brandy in the US), Black Bottle (the number one selling brandy in Australia) and Strika, a herbal liqueur produced in England.

Wetherspoon has already replaced Champagne with sparkling wines from the UK and Australia as well as German wheat beers with those from the UK.

Chairman Tim Martin, a strong supporter of Brexit, said: “The three new products will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing.

“This is a significant move by us and highlights our commitment to offering an excellent range of UK and world products, with the emphasis on quality and value for the two million customers who visit our pubs each week.

“In blind tastings conducted by Wetherspoon, the new products were more popular than those they are replacing.

“Many commentators talk of a ‘cliff-edge’ if the UK ‘crashes out’ of the EU without a deal.

“In reality, there is no cliff-edge, only sunlit uplands beyond the EU’s protectionist system of quotas and tariffs.

“All EU products have UK or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price.”