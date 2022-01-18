Analysts at YESSS Electrical have compared the cost per mile of charging an electric car to fuelling a new petrol or diesel car, based on current pump/energy prices.

It revealed that UK drivers will reduce fuel expenditure by 68.6 per cent when switching from fossil fuel cars to electric vehicles.

For motorists with older, less-efficient cars, switching to an electric vehicle could see an even higher saving in fuel costs. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS AFP via Getty Images.

They used the UK’s most popular EV, the Tesla Model 3 for the comparison, which achieves 4.4 miles per kilowatt-hour or 4p a mile with current kWh prices.

This was compared to a petrol car achieving 49.2 miles per gallon, costing 13p per mile, and a diesel car achieving 55.4 miles per gallon, costing 12p per mile. These are the average mpg statistics for new cars, according to the Department for Transport.

While the average Brit will reduce spending on fuel by 68.6 per cent with an EV, Yorkshire & Humberside residents see the biggest yearly savings of £549.93 for a diesel motorist and £627.84 for petrol, due to regional variations in electricity and fuel prices.

This is a huge 69.5 per cent decrease in fuel outgoings.

Mark Abbey, Director at YESSS Electrical said: “A lot of people also depend on their car to support their day-to-day life, and may struggle if they can no longer afford to keep their vehicles running.

“Although electric cars require an upfront investment if you’re buying it brand new, it instantly reduces your monthly outgoings. You don’t need to worry about increasing petrol and diesel prices, or the fuel shortages we’ve seen in recent months."

For motorists with older, less-efficient cars, switching to an electric vehicle could see an even higher saving in fuel costs.

The findings discovered that EV drivers pay just £265.82 per year to drive the UK’s average mileage. In comparison, new petrol car drivers pay £888.42 to fuel their car for a year's travel, and diesel drivers spend £808.51.

Behind Yorkshire & the Humber, the research found the East Midlands offers the second-highest cost cuttings, lowering fuel spend by 69.3 per cent.

According to ONS, transport is the highest expense for families, following mortgage and rent payments. The average household spends £354 on travel each month, with car fuel accounting for 27.3 per cent of this figure.

In a recent survey, 39 per cent of those who said they were considering purchasing an EV in 2022 were prompted by the increasing fuel costs.

“Electricity and fuel prices vary by UK region, so UK residents in areas like Yorkshire & the Humber can save even more than the UK average." Mark explained. “As well as saving money on fuel, EVs experience much less wear and tear than petrol and diesel cars resulting in minimal repair payments.”