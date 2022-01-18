Man to go on trial accused of murder over the death of a man run over by car in Headingley
A man is to go on trial accused of murder over the death of a man who was run over by a car in Leeds.
Zane Lone, 20, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jason Llanwarne when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (January 17).
Mr Llanwarne, 34, died in hospital after being critically injured in the incident in North Lane, Headingley, on Monday September 14, 2020.
Lone, of Becketts Park Drive, Headingley, also entered not guilty pleas to two counts of attempted wounding with intent in relation to two other men.
The defendant appeared before the court via a prison video link for the plea and trial preparation hearing.
Read More
No application for bail was made and Lone was returned to custody after the hearing.
A large crime scene was put in place in North Lane after the incident as forensic investigations were carried out.