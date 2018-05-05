Yorkshire motorway re-opens after hours of frustrating Bank Holiday delays

The M62 has finally re-opened after a lorry fire resulted in five hours of delays and major traffic disruption.

Paddy McGuinness gets the beers in as stuck motorists soak up bank holiday delay on 'car park' M62

All three lanes of the M62 were shut between junctions 22 and 21 westbound after a vehicle carrying oxygen exploded into flames.

Emergency services dealt with the blaze swiftly but damage to the road surface has resulted in the carriageway continuing to be closed... leaving hundreds of motorists stuck in the sunshine.

Leeds United: A team of legends chosen by fans to form an Elland Road dream team

Comedian Paddy McGuinness tweeted how he had been stuck for hours and many others posted how they spent time sunbathing or even playing swing-ball on the roadside.

Highways England has just announced that the motorway is once again open, however, one lane will remain closed as repair works are carried out.

Their tweet states: "#M62 J22 to J21 - UPDATE - Just 1 lane remains closed westbound just prior to J21 as the carriageway will require resurfacing due to damage caused by the HGV fire. Delays are clearing steadily but this will still add extra time to your journey. Thanks for your patience throughout."