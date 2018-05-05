Leeds United: A team of legends chosen by fans to form an Elland Road dream team

From King John and Big Jack to Wee Gordon and The Chief, Leeds United have had heroes galore over the years.

Now the achievements of 10 of those United greats are set to be celebrated once again at Elland Road.

Leeds announced plans last year for a revamp of the area around the statue of Whites legend Billy Bremner that is one of the ground’s best known landmarks.

Since then fans have been voting to decide which United stars should be given their own sections within the newly-created Bremner Square.

And last night, at the club’s player of the year awards ceremony, the names of those chosen to line up alongside Billy in the Bremner XI were finally revealed.

You can see the full list by scrolling through our gallery of images here.

Work on the installation of new stones dedicated to each of the 10 will be carried out in late June and early July.

Thousands of personalised bricks bought by fans over the last six months will be put in place at the same time.

United managing director Angus Kinnear said: “We have been absolutely delighted by how well received Bremner Square and the Bremner XI have been by supporters.

“More than 25,000 people voted for the Bremner XI and over 6,000 fans have purchased bricks for the first phase of the development.

LEEDS UNITED'BILLY BREMNER'Scanned from 5x4 colour transparency.''Billy Bremner holding the League Cup probably 1968.

“We are sure that this area will be something the fans can be really proud of from next season.”

