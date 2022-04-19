York to Leeds train journeys available at half price as part of government led first ever 'Great British Rail Sale'

The public is encouraged to take advantage of this unprecedented sale, which sees for the first time multiple operators come together to offer nationwide savings.

It is hoped that cutting the cost of rail travel will help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time when inflation is rising around the world.

It is hoped that cutting the cost of rail travel will help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time when inflation is rising around the world. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

Savings on offer for off-peak tickets include:

York to Leeds: was £5.60, now £2.80

London to Edinburgh: was £44, now £22

London to Cardiff: was £47, now £25

Wolverhampton to Liverpool: was £10.50, now £5.25

Manchester to Newcastle: was £20.60, now £10.30

Birmingham New Street to Bristol Temple Meads: was £25.30, now £12.60

Portsmouth Harbour to Penzance: was £45.70, now £22.00

The Government hope the move will encourage people to visit different places, connect with friends and loved ones, and get out and about around the country.

“For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50 per cent off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain." said, Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

“We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale customers will enjoy over 1 million discounted tickets, so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail”.

Tickets can be purchased online from participating retailers with the up to half-price rate applying to a huge range of off-peak tickets spreading the length and breadth of the country.