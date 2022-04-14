Wakefield Road: Police name cyclist killed in Normanton hit-and-run with two men arrested

Alan Tankard, aged 31, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road, at around 11:20pm last night (Wednesday, April 13).

It took place after a black Honda Civic, which was heading North, collided with a push bike and then left the scene.

Alan Tankard, aged 31, from Normanton, died following the collision on Wakefield Road. Picture: WYP.

The Honda Civic was located abandoned a short time later. Two men were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous.