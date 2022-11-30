News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Live

York Road Leeds crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on A64 Westbound

There are major delays on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning following a crash.

By Alex Grant
47 minutes ago

Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.

A crash has closed the westbound carriageway of the A64 York Road. Picture: Google

Live updates as crash forces road closure on A64 York Road

Show new updates
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 09:10

Full diversions in place

Full diversions have now been put in place for buses and traffic as the road remains closed for police investigations.

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 08:51

Teenage boy seriously injured

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Teenage boy seriously injured after being hit by car on busy York Road

Emergency services are attending on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning ( Wednesday, November 30) following a serious collision.

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 08:38

Teenage boy seriously injured

Police have confirmed that a teenage boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a car.

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 08:31

Buses being diverted

First Bus are reporting that services are being diverted away from the area.

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 08:13

Westbound A64 York Road closed

The westbound carriageway of the A64 York Road has been closed following a crash.

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsA64