York Road Leeds crash: Live updates as incident causes delays and road closure on A64 Westbound
There are major delays on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning following a crash.
Scroll down for live updates on this breaking incident.
Live updates as crash forces road closure on A64 York Road
Full diversions in place
Full diversions have now been put in place for buses and traffic as the road remains closed for police investigations.
Teenage boy seriously injured
The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Teenage boy seriously injured after being hit by car on busy York Road
Emergency services are attending on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning ( Wednesday, November 30) following a serious collision.
Teenage boy seriously injured
Police have confirmed that a teenage boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a car.
Buses being diverted
First Bus are reporting that services are being diverted away from the area.
Westbound A64 York Road closed
The westbound carriageway of the A64 York Road has been closed following a crash.