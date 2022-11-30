News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

York Road crash: Teenage boy seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Leeds road

Emergency services are attending on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning ( Wednesday, November 30) following a serious collision.

By Alex Grant
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 8:43am

Police were called to York Road, near to the Irish Centre, at about 7.15am following a report that a car had been in collision with a teenage boy crossing the road.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Hide Ad

Road closures and diversions remain in place as investigations continue at the scene and drivers are thanked for their patience.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. Picture: Google
Emergency servicesLeedsPolice