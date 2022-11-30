York Road crash: Teenage boy seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Leeds road
Emergency services are attending on the A64 York Road in Leeds this morning ( Wednesday, November 30) following a serious collision.
Police were called to York Road, near to the Irish Centre, at about 7.15am following a report that a car had been in collision with a teenage boy crossing the road.
The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Road closures and diversions remain in place as investigations continue at the scene and drivers are thanked for their patience.