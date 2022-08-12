York Road incident: Police appeal after pedestrian killed in crash outside Leeds Dogs Trust

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:32 pm

It occurred at around 9.15pm yesterday (Thursday) on the A64 York Road, close to the Leeds Dog Trust.

Police have said that the accident occurred when a man who was walking towards Leeds was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling in the same direction.

It occurred at around 9.15pm yesterday (Thursday) on the A64 York Road. Picture: Google

“Despite receiving medical attention at the scene, the pedestrian, who was 46, was sadly pronounced deceased,” a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

“The Astra driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may assist.

The log reference is 1879 of 11 August.

