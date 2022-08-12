Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It occurred at around 9.15pm yesterday (Thursday) on the A64 York Road, close to the Leeds Dog Trust.

Police have said that the accident occurred when a man who was walking towards Leeds was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling in the same direction.

“Despite receiving medical attention at the scene, the pedestrian, who was 46, was sadly pronounced deceased,” a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

“The Astra driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or what happened immediately prior to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Officers would also be keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may assist.