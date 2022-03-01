"Wow!": Motorway officer reveals shocking price of petrol at M62 station as social media users astounded
A motorway police officer was left flabbergasted after spotting the prices of petrol at an M62 petrol station - declaring it was "nearly £8 a gallon".
Read More
Motorway officer Martin Willis is followed by more than 17,000 Yorkshire residents on Twitter and posts regular updates on his day to day work.
However, residents were astounded after PC Willis revealed 173.9p per litre prices at a Welcome Break station on the M62.
He tweeted: "That's not far off £8 a gallon!"
According to PetrolMap, the average price of petrol in West Yorkshire is 141.8p per litre.
Some social media users said it was one of the highest prices they had ever seen.
One said: "With prices like that I can see more individuals running out of fuel on the motorways. It will certainly keep us busy."
Another added: "I remember my dad saying "if petrol ever gets to £1 a gallon, I'll give up driving"! What would he think if he saw that?"
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.