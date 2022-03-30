Woman taken to hospital following crash on busy Leeds junction

A motorist in Leeds has been taken to hospital following a crash on the inner ringroad in Seacroft this afternoon.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:12 pm

Police confirmed they were called out at 12:49pm today by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision in York Road, Seacroft, near to the Barwick Road roundabout.

They said a car crashed into a barrier in the central reservation and that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene and road closure was put in place.

Read More

Read More
Pilot who saved Leeds United team 24 years ago said that day 'never leaves my mi...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

York Road, close to the junction of Barwick Road in Seacroft. (Pic: Google maps)

The police statement added: "Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them."

The scene is due to be lifted shortly.

PoliceLeeds