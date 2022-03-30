Woman taken to hospital following crash on busy Leeds junction
A motorist in Leeds has been taken to hospital following a crash on the inner ringroad in Seacroft this afternoon.
Police confirmed they were called out at 12:49pm today by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision in York Road, Seacroft, near to the Barwick Road roundabout.
They said a car crashed into a barrier in the central reservation and that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene and road closure was put in place.
The police statement added: "Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them."
The scene is due to be lifted shortly.