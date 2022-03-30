Police confirmed they were called out at 12:49pm today by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision in York Road, Seacroft, near to the Barwick Road roundabout.

They said a car crashed into a barrier in the central reservation and that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene and road closure was put in place.

York Road, close to the junction of Barwick Road in Seacroft. (Pic: Google maps)

The police statement added: "Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them."