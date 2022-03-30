A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“At 12:49pm today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision in York Road, Seacroft, near to the Barwick Road roundabout.

“A car had been involved in a collision with a barrier in the central reservation.

“The woman driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene and road closure was put in place.

“Her injuries were subsequently found to be not life threatening or life changing.

“Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them.