York Road Leeds crash: Police close A64 near Seacroft after car crashes through central reservation
Police have closed York Road near Seacroft following a crash.
A car crashed into a barrier near to the Barwick Road roundabout.
The driver, a woman, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening or life-changing, police have said.
Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them.
Police close Barwick Road near Swarcliffe due to ongoing incident
Last updated: Wednesday, 30 March, 2022, 15:57
Police statement - woman taken to hospital after crash
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:
“At 12:49pm today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision in York Road, Seacroft, near to the Barwick Road roundabout.
“A car had been involved in a collision with a barrier in the central reservation.
“The woman driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment and a scene and road closure was put in place.
“Her injuries were subsequently found to be not life threatening or life changing.
“Four children who were in the car received minor injuries or no injuries between them.
“The scene is due to be lifted shortly.”
Road now closed in both directions
Road closure due to crash, AA reports
The AA reports that the road closure is in place due to a crash.
Its live updates show slow-moving traffic in the area.
Police close busy Leeds Ring Road junction
Police have closed Barwick Road near Seacroft/Swarcliffe, at the junction with Leeds Outer Ring Road (A6120) and York Road (A64).
We have contacted West Yorkshire Police for more information on this ongoing incident.