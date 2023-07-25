Major transport changes still to come in Leeds during 2023 including new White Rose station

2023 has been a year of change for motorists and travellers in Leeds with a number of works still to be completed.

The multi-million pound Connecting Leeds scheme aims to turn Leeds into an environmentally sustainable city where in years to come residents will not require the need for a car. One of the largest alterations has been to the City Square space near Leeds station, which is still set to officially complete this year.

Elsewhere a number of new rail stations are set to be completed before the year is out, while in Easter, Leeds Bradford Airport unveiled its newly refurbished check-in Hall A upgrade, which saw the installation of 14 self-service kiosks and hybrid self-service automated bag drops, as well as four self-service check-in e-gates.

Here are eight of the biggest transport projects still to come in Leeds during 2023...

1 . White Rose Rail Station Construction of the new £26.5 million White Rose station, which will replace Cottingley Rail Station, is scheduled to be completed later this year and is expected to open in early 2024. The two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange. Photo: WYCA

2 . Leeds City Square Due to be completed this summer, City Square is now shut to general traffic while work is taking place to create the "much-improved space for pedestrians and cyclists" that will help to improve journey times for public transport in the city centre. Photo: LCC

3 . Armley Gyratory Construction works continue at the key junction to widen the roads and make access easier for pedestrians. Works to construct the carriageway pavement/widening build-up, complete the underground drainage, install traffic signals and new street lighting are due to be completed this year. Photo: Steve Riding

4 . nlep-transport project4-yorupload After permanently closing the M621 junction 2a westbound exit slip road towards the end of June, work continues to ease congestion, increase capacity and enhance safety on the M621 between junctions 1-7. Photo: National Highways