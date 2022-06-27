Airports across the country have faced criticism in recent months as staff shortages have left passengers facing increasingly wrong queues.

It comes as airports across the country struggle to deal with a rise in passenger numbers with most returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Leeds Bradford Airport has faced its fair share of criticism for lengthy queues and its main airlines have updated their luggage policies. Picture: James Hardisty.

This has left many worrying about the status of their checked-in luggage and what would happen should it go missing.

Airlines have responsibility for the luggage you check in under the Montreal Convention and the maximum you claim for a lost bag is around £1,400

Here’s everything you need to know.

What to do if your checked-in bag is delayed?

Report the delay to your airline as soon as possible. Representatives of your airline should be able to assist if you are still at the airport. Alternatively, most airlines have an online portal where customers can report delayed or missing luggage.

Should you fill in a property irregularity report (PIR) at the airport, which is a form handed out by customer services in the baggage claim area then you have already reported the problem.

The form will ask you to describe your luggage and list where you are staying.

What to do if your luggage is lost?

Luggage is not considered lost until 21 days after your flight. If your airline has not found it and returned it to you in that timeframe then you can claim for lost luggage.

The claim should be made as soon as possible after the items are officially lost, writing to the airline within seven days after it is officially deemed lost.