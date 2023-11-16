Leeds councillors have pledged their support support for plans to bring West Yorkshire’s bus services under public control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public control, the system used in London, is also sometimes called re-regulation or franchising. Currently, bus companies have powers over routes, fares, and standards but re-regulation means they operate under contract to the Mayor, who sets the terms of service.

The action took place as the 2.3 million residents of West Yorkshire have been invited to take part in a vote on bringing buses into public control, with the consultation closing in 8 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Executive Member Coun Paul Wray, who represents Hunslet, Beeston, and Leeds City Centre, said: “Franchising the bus service and bringing back public oversight and control will transform the service by putting people's needs before profit margins. This is why [we] are supporting the Better Buses for West Yorkshire campaign.”

Standing outside Leeds Civic Hall campaigners and councillors held up giant letters to spell out the message “Regulate for Reliability”. Picture: BBFWY

Coun Lisa Martin encouraged the public to support the plans at consultation pointing to the £1 billion in economic benefits expected from bus franchising saying “publicly controlled buses for the benefit of passengers and the Leeds economy."

Campaigners at the Better Buses for West Yorkshire group, which organised the event, point to public control as a way to start improving the reliability of buses and are encouraging the public to vote “yes” in the online consultation.

Meanwhile passengers highlighted the impacts of unreliable services on them, from missed hospital appointments and shifts to children forced to wake up hours earlier to guarantee they can get to school on time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Topham, a Campaigner at Better Buses for West Yorkshire, said: “Reliability is a top issue across our region. If the bus doesn’t turn up on time or at all, passengers are left scrambling to get themselves to work, school, or just to see family and friends.