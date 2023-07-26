Jack Wilson, 18, suffered fatal injuries when the bike he was riding crashed near to the Dudley roundabout, on Wakefield Road, Bradford, shortly before 8pm on Friday (July 21). A 20-year-old man who was a passenger on the bike also suffered serious injuries.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team continues to investigate the incident and are appealing for a cyclist to come forwards who was seen entering Wakefield Road Mini Market at the time of the collision and may have witnessed what took place.

In a statement, Jack’s family paid tribute to a “much loved son, brother, grandson and nephew.”

Jack Wilson, 18, suffered fatal injuries when the bike he was riding crashed near to the Dudley roundabout, on Wakefield Road. Picture: WYP/Google

They said: “Jack was a much loved son, brother, grandson and nephew and his whole family is devastated by his sudden loss. Jack was very much a typical teenager who, having only recently turned 18, was starting new life experiences and developing his social life.

“He also enjoyed his fishing and it was a pleasure for us to see him enjoy life and look forward to his future. This has clearly been the worst time we could imagine as a family but we do want to thank everyone for all their kind words and support as we try and process what has happened.”

Police said a blue Audi S3 was travelling in the same direction as the bike at the time of the crash but left the scene. The 24-year-old driver has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on police bail pending further enquires.

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing into last Friday’s crash which tragically resulted in the death of Jack and serious injuries to another male on the bike.“He continues to recover from serious injuries, and we have now made an arrest in connection with the matter.”