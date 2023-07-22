Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Wakefield Road crash: Teen motorcyclist killed and passenger seriously injured in Bradford horror crash

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Bradford yesterday evening.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

The collision occurred shortly before 8pm, when a motorbike travelling on Wakefield Road, Bradford, near to the Dudley Hill roundabout, collided with street furniture. Two males were riding the motorbike at the time of the collision, and both were taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and sadly passed away in hospital a short time later. The second motorbike rider, a 20-year-old male passenger, suffered serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries suggest a second vehicle, travelling in the same direction, failed to stop following the collision and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation.

The collision occurred shortly before 8pm on Wakefield Road, Bradford. Picture: GoogleThe collision occurred shortly before 8pm on Wakefield Road, Bradford. Picture: Google
The collision occurred shortly before 8pm on Wakefield Road, Bradford. Picture: Google

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the second vehicle, which is believed to be a small blue car.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry team via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230407342. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Bradford