The collision occurred shortly before 8pm, when a motorbike travelling on Wakefield Road, Bradford, near to the Dudley Hill roundabout, collided with street furniture. Two males were riding the motorbike at the time of the collision, and both were taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old driver suffered serious head injuries and sadly passed away in hospital a short time later. The second motorbike rider, a 20-year-old male passenger, suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries suggest a second vehicle, travelling in the same direction, failed to stop following the collision and officers would like to speak to the occupants of this vehicle as they may have information that could assist with the investigation.

The collision occurred shortly before 8pm on Wakefield Road, Bradford. Picture: Google

Officers are appealing for any information regarding the second vehicle, which is believed to be a small blue car.