Wakefield: Police appeal after man seriously injured in head on collision

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a head on collision in Wakefield.

Eastern area roads policing officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about a collision on the A645 Weeland Road near Sharlston Common on Saturday July 24.

It took place at about 2.15pm after a silver Crysler PT Cruiser and a VW Transporter van were in collision.

The Crysler had been heading towards Sharlston and the VW towards Wakefield when the incident occurred.

The 75-year-old male driver of the Crysler was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following the incident. Two people from the VW were also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Crysler driver remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the collision or who saw the manner of driving of the Crysler prior to the incident is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 1053 of July 24.

Information can also be given online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat**************************