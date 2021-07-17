34 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1998

Enjoy these photo memories of Wakefield in 1998. PIC: James Hardisty
This gallery turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of Wakefield at the back end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
It brings together 12 months in the life of the city and the communities it serves during 1998, a year which featured plans for the regeneration of the waterfront, queues to meet a local celebrity and a series of fundraising schemes. These images plucked from the YEP archive showcase local landmarks as well as familiar faces and local news stories making the headlines throughout the year. READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1996 | 29 photos to take you back to Wakefield in 1997

Do you remember Phil Redfearn? He was the landlord of the Black Rock pub in Wakefield city centre. He is pictured in December 1998 after notching up a record for his long service.

Photo: Mike Cowling

October 1998 and members of the 15th Wakefield Scouts help out ahead of a beer festival in Ossett Town Hall to raise funds to pay for their trip to the World Jamboree in Chile.

Photo: Keith Lawson

Cricket umpire Dickie Bird signed copies of his book at Ottakar's bookshop. He is pictured with Julia Percival and her daughter Amy.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

This crop circle off the M1 at Kirkhamgate was proving a talking point in June 1998.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

