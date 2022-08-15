Dozens of Leeds bus services to face cuts as Northern Mayors unite behind call for vital government funding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a call led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brain, Northern Mayors urged the Government to continue with vital support to stop significant reductions in bus services.

It comes after it emerged that hundreds of services were at risk of being withdrawn or reduced in a further hit for working people and families across the North.

“These cuts will decimate our bus network, risk leaving people isolated and potentially unable to get to work or college,” Mayor Brabin said.

“At a time when people face an extraordinary cost of living crisis, the reduction and withdrawal of bus services will seriously impact our communities, raising household bills with extra travel costs such as taxis.

“That’s why, as Northern Mayors, we’re standing together to demand Government extend this support to prevent another severe blow to local economies at a time of national crisis.”

The Bus Recovery Grant was introduced to support bus services during the pandemic. This ends in October, creating a cliff edge for bus companies.

Mayors are working with leaders and bus operators to grow patronage but have stressed that it will take time.

Operators have told Mayors that hundreds of bus routes across the country would be significantly reduced or withdrawn, making it harder for people to reach work, education and move around the regions.

In West Yorkshire, without support, bus operators could be force to withdraw 26 services, meaning some communities will lose access to their only form of public transport.

In addition, 25 routes will lose all services after 7pm which will prevent many shift workers using buses from work.

Analysis has shown that over 100 local bus routes will be affected in some form.

A letter calling for action, has been signed by Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard; Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram and Mayor of the North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll.