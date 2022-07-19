Viability and timetable of long awaited Leeds tramline to be discussed at Combined Authority meeting

A mass transit system designed to improve connectivity, air quality, provide alternatives to car travel and connect communities to jobs and education will be discussed on Friday (July 22).

Following on from an initial consultation in 2021, the revised West Yorkshire Mass Transit Vision 2040 will set out the process for developing a new system of transport to make the region greener, more inclusive, and better connected.

The vision also shows how mass transit has the potential to lower carbon emissions, boost the economy by improving access to jobs and training, speed up regeneration and improve the quality of life.

“This is an exciting time for the region as we move ahead with our work to radically improve our transport network to make it fit for the future," said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“A new mass transit system in West Yorkshire will be a key element of this and has to potential to provide communities with a quick, reliable service, integrated with cycling, walking, bus and rail.

In the engagement on the 2021 Vision, around 90 per cent of respondents said they supported the Combined Authority’s vision for Mass Transit.

It also highlights the benefits for disadvantaged communities in West Yorkshire and the potential for improved connectivity to hospitals and for districts with growing populations.

Combined Authority members will be asked to endorse the West Yorkshire Mass Transit vision, approve a new governance model including creation of a Member Transit Strategy Group and Transit Senior Leadership Board.

Mayor Brabin added:

“Alongside our plans to improve local bus and rail services, Mass Transit will help connect people and places, opening up job and leisure opportunities and making it easy to get to the places that are important to people.

“A new mass transit system for West Yorkshire has cross-party support, locally and nationally, and I am working hard to ensure that this commitment continues. Our Mass Transit proposals are an important part of our work to deliver a transport system that will benefit many generations to come.”

As part of its recent £830 million City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, £200 million is allocated to Mass Transit for the next five years.