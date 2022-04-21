Uber to allow passengers to book trips with local taxi firm in parts of West Yorkshire

Local Cab in Pontefract will give passengers the option to book trips with a local operator via the Uber app.

Anyone opening the Uber app in the town can select the Local Cab option, alongside regular Uber-operated options UberX and UberXL.

Local Cab trips will be passed to Pontefract-based operator Data Yorkshire to fulfill, and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.

The arrival of Local Cab in Pontefract follows launches in over 40 towns and cities across the UK, including Bradford and Haworth.

Sajid Majid, Director at Data Yorkshire, said: “We’re excited to be among the first operators in West Yorkshire to launch the Local Cab product. With demand for taxis in Pontefract now higher than ever, we know there’s a real appetite among passengers for more transport options, so Local Cab has arrived at just the right time.”

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe: “We’re excited to add Pontefract to our growing list of locations across the UK where riders can access Local Cab. This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit. We’re looking forward to launching Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon."

Uber’s app will integrate with Autocab’s iGo network, which has the potential to connect passengers with 80,000 private hire and taxi drivers in the UK.