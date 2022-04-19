Here is when you can watch all the James Bond films at Leeds cinemas this summer

This month James Bond fans can relive the story of MI6’s most iconic agent as 007 returns to the big screen in each and every one of his films at Vue – starting from where it all began.

Each week will see another instalment in the franchise return to the big screen, concluding in September with the most recent edition, No Time to Die.

Pictured: Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Vue’s James Bond season will track the evolution of Ian Fleming’s quintessential agent as portrayed through its esteemed actors, including seminal performances from the late Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig up to his final outing as 007.

Viewers can relive moments like the epic ski chase from The Spy Who Loved Me, the showdown between Auric Goldfinger and Connery’s Bond in Goldfinger, the thrilling train fight in From Russia With Love and Daniel Craig’s swimwear in Casino Royale at Vue.

Eduardo Leal, Group Regional Director of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Following the incredible success of No Time To Die last year, we’re excited to be going right back to the start of the story and releasing a classic Bond outing every week across our sites.

“James Bond is an iconic character and series that has been special to film lovers all over the world for years, and each of the films can now been seen again how they were intended to be enjoyed – on the big screen.”

Tickets for Vue’s James Bond season are available at www.vue.com.

Full list of James Bond films at Vue

Dr No – 15/04/22

From Russia With Love – 22/04/22

Goldfinger – 29/04/22

Thunderball – 06/05/22

You Only Live Twice – 13/05/22

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – 20/05/22

Diamonds Are Forever – 27/05/22

Live and Let Die – 03/06/22

The Man With The Golden Gun – 10/06/22

The Spy Who Loved Me – 17/06/22

Moonraker – 24/06/22

For Your Eyes Only – 01/07/22

Octopussy – 08/07/22

A View To A Kill – 15/07/22

Living Daylights – 22/07/22

License To Kill – 29/07/22

GoldenEye – 05/08/22

Tomorrow Never Dies – 12/08/22

The World Is Not Enough – 19/08/22

Die Another Day – 26/08/22

Casino Royale – 02/09/22

Quantum of Solace – 09/09/22

Skyfall – 16/09/22

Spectre – 23/09/22