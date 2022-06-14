Uber to allow passengers to book trips with local Leeds taxi firms as company extends across West Yorkshire

Uber, which first launched in Leeds in 2014, is now working with locally licensed operators to meet the high level of demand in the city.

In addition to the regular Uber-operated options that include UberX, Exec, and Lux, passengers in Leeds will now be able to use Local Cab to connect with SJK Private Hire.

Local Cab trips will be passed to the operator to fulfil, and all subsequent customer support will be provided by them.

“Leeds is one of a growing number of towns and cities in England where riders can access both UberX and Local Cab in the same app," said, Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK.

"This will help maximise earnings opportunities for drivers while giving passengers in Leeds more choice, meaning that everyone will benefit. We’re looking forward to launching Local Cab in more UK towns and cities soon."

Passengers across West Yorkshire will also now be able to use Local Cab to connect with local taxi operator Oakwell Taxis in Kirklees.

This follows on from previous launches in the region with Wrose Village Cars and Zip in Bradford, as well as Bronte & DWC Taxis in Haworth - all of which took place in April 2022.

Shelley Johnson, Director at SJK Private Hire, said: “We’re making it quicker and easier for people to get around Leeds, connecting more passengers with taxi drivers via the Uber app.”