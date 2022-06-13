The partnership will see holidaymakers enjoy a range of summer residences and parties in some of the hottest destinations across the Mediterranean, alongside a host of VIP giveaways and competitions.

Hot on the heels of becoming the designated official travel partner of Love Island, VIBE by Jet2holidays is targeting even more ‘millennial mindset’ holidaymakers thanks to this new collaboration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will see over 25 VIBE by Jet2holidays x Tom Zanetti partnership events take place between May and September in destinations such as Majorca, Ibiza, Malia and Zante.

The partnership will see over 25 VIBE by Jet2holidays x Tom Zanetti partnership events take place between May and September in destinations such as Majorca, Ibiza, Malia and Zante.

These will include weekly Friday residencies starting this week at the famous BH Mallorca Resort, with events also taking place in popular destinations such as Ibiza Rocks, the Crystal Beach Club in Malia and Pure Beachclub in Zante.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with VIBE by Jet2holidays to host the biggest and best parties across the Med this summer," Tom Zanetti, said.

"There is much we have got planned, so get following us on social to find out how to join the fun."

VIBE by Jet2holidays gives customers all the award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Customers will be able to get involved in the action through a range of interactive campaigns, including a summer-long social media campaign, livestreams and giveaways.

In addition, competitions will run throughout the summer, giving customers the opportunity to win fantastic prizes and holidays as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes VIP access.

With branded VIP areas installed to experience many of the events and residences from, customers just need to follow VIBE by Jet2holidays (@jet2vibe) on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter to find out more. They can also follow on TikTok which has launched just this week.

A spokesperson for VIBE by Jet2holidays, said: “This is the summer when holidaymakers get to love their summer vibe once again, so we are going all out to make it the best summer ever. We will be bringing VIBE by Jet2holidays to more holidaymakers than ever, telling them all about our unique product and experience, whilst making the summer one to truly remember.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Leeds-born Tom Zanetti and the experiences, events and activities that we have lined up will play a huge part in a very successful summer season.”

As well as creating an easy and smart booking option, VIBE by Jet2holidays gives customers all the award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays. This includes VIP customer service with award-winning Jet2.com flights, industry-leading leading 22kg baggage allowance, transfers to & from the airport, and hotels all included.

These ATOL-protected package holidays are available for a low £60 per person deposit with Pay Monthly plans available too.