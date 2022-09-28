Strike action by ASLEF, RMT and TSSA is set to significantly impact services on Saturday, October 1, with further action by ASLEF – and action short of a strike by TSSA – planned for Wednesday, October 5 and a strike by RMT and TSSA set to take place on Saturday, October 8.

TPE will only be able to operate a handful of services on each date and is urging customers to avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential.

Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A reduced train plan will also be in place on the days following each strike date, and trains will start later and finish earlier than normal.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TransPennine Express, said: “The upcoming industrial action by the rail unions will cause severe disruption to services right across the country, and because of this, we will only be able to operate a handful of services for customers on selected routes, with the days following the strikes also affected.

“We are strongly recommending customers avoid travel unless their journey is absolutely essential on 1, 2, 5, 6 and 8 and 9 October and seek alternative transport instead.”

Those making an essential journey on the affected dates are strongly advised to plan and check their journey carefully and allow extra time as trains that are running will be subject to further delays and cancellations.

