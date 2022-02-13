TransPennine Express strike: The key Yorkshire services affected by today's walkout

The operator said its usual Manchester – York, via Leeds and Huddersfield; York – Scarborough, Manchester – Sheffield and Doncaster – Cleethorpes timetables have been affected by the walkout.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said its members on TransPennine Express (TPE) were solidly supporting today's 24-hour walkout. More strikes are planned for the next three Sundays.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Reports from the ground show that RMT members are solidly supporting the action on TPE this morning in what is a fight for basic pay justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strike is affecting TransPennine Express services today

“Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with.

“The company need to wake up to that fact and we hope today’s action will shake them out of their slumber.”

The company announced an amended timetable for Sunday, with a “significant“ reduction in available services.

“We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary,” said a statement.

Mayor calls for resolution

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Any industrial action affects the lives of people who rely on the railways for work, leisure or to meet family and friends. I urge both parties to work together to find a solution to this dispute as quickly as possible.

“Anyone with a valid train ticket during this dispute can use it on services run by alternative train operators, but this doesn’t help passengers between Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester where TransPennine Express is the only operator.

“After conversations with local bus operators, I’m pleased to say that they will accept valid rail tickets on services calling close to stations and communities in Leeds and Kirklees during this dispute. Passengers can use the Metro journey Planner at www.wymetro.com to find the best bus for their journey.”

What is the strike about?

The RMT said conductors have requested an increase in pay for working Sundays and on their days off following a two-year pay freeze.

The union says: "The gap between what they get paid for working these days, and what other traincrew get paid for the same days has seen a significant increase with the workers feeling aggrieved at the unfairness."