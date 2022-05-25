TransPennine Express disruption: Trains to be cancelled and delayed throughout day due to staff shortages

TransPennine Express has warned trains across its network will be cancelled, delayed and revised on Wednesday (May 25), with disruption expected to last until the end of the day.

The disruption is due to a shortage of train crew, the rail operator said.

Passengers with tickets for cancelled or delayed trains will be able to travel with Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, LNER, Northern, and ScotRail at no extra cost - as long as they are travelling "via any reasonable route".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TransPennine recommends customers check their journeys before travelling using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner. Passengers may be entitled to compensation if their journey is delayed.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim," it said.