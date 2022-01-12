The Yorkshire bus firm's £1 anywhere to anywhere evening fare deal will now run throughout January, February and March.

The bargain flat fare for any single journey on any evening was first launched by the bus firm across its network of routes spanning much of Yorkshire in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transdev says the £1 evening fare deal helped it attract more customers back to its buses.

It was part of a package of measures designed to encourage more people to get out and about across the White Rose County.

Transdev says the £1 evening fare deal helped it attract more customers back to its buses, with numbers on board during 2021 reaching 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – having plummeted to just five per cent at the peak of the first lockdown in March 2020.

And now as the region’s leisure and entertainment venues begin their New Year fightback from the impact of the Omicron variant, the super-low evening fare will continue to be available for any journey on Transdev buses for the first three months of 2022.

Transdev Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “We originally created our £1 after 7pm fare deal to support Yorkshire’s evening economy and help everyone to enjoy travelling safely for less.

“We know from experience that our buses can play a vital part in Yorkshire’s economic revival beyond the pandemic, and with that in mind, plus the fact that it’s clearly helping to attract more people to return to the bus, we’ve decided to extend our £1 anywhere to anywhere evening fare deal all the way to the end of March.

“All of our buses are clean, safe and ready to go as they always are, and with this extended low fare, we hope to play our part in helping Yorkshire’s night-time economy to recover quickly in the first three months of this year.”

Many of Transdev’s interurban services operate until late evening, seven days a week. Longer Yorkshire journeys available with the £1 after 7pm fare deal include:

Leeds to and from York and Malton, with Coastliner.

Ripon or Harrogate to and from Leeds, on The 36 from The Harrogate Bus Company.

Leeds to and from Keighley, with Aireline by The Keighley Bus Company.

Keighley to and from Bradford, with the Shuttle.

Skipton to and from Keighley with Dalesway.

The £1 flat fare is available until March 31 2022 at any time after 7pm on any Transdev bus in Yorkshire and over the Pennines into Lancashire for any single journey, regardless of the distance travelled.