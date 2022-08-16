Trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross cancelled or cut short due to ‘damage to overhead wires’
Damage to overhead wires and train faults have caused chaos on train routes between Leeds and London Kings Cross this evening.
Due to damage to overhead wires, trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross have been either cancelled or moved by operator LNER.
Read More
According to a series of posts to social media, numerous delayed services have also been shortened, or had extra stops added.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Olympian Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig reveal baby boy's name as they talk about parenthood
-
2
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
-
3
Two teenagers in hospital after crashed motorbike sets on fire on Leeds street
-
4
Caught on camera Leeds: West Yorkshire Police need to speak to these people urgently
-
5
Residents describe terror of fleeing fiery Leeds tower block as arrest made over arson
It follows advice earlier today for passengers should plan to use alternative services due to the faults.
The delayed 3pm Kings Cross to Sterling, 3.06pm Kings Cross to York and 3.25 Kings Cross to Middlesbrough, are now cancelled.
The 3.03pm from Kings Cross to Leeds, has instead been started from Peterbrough at 3.51pm.
The delayed 11.45am service from Leeds to Kings Cross has been terminated at Peterborough.
The delayed 1.30pm Edinburgh to Kings Cross service will now also call at Doncaster, Newark and Peterborough.
Extra services have been planned to operate from Newcastle, leaving at 3.45pm, and from Edinburgh, at 5.14pm.