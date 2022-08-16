Trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross cancelled or cut short due to ‘damage to overhead wires’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to damage to overhead wires, trains between Leeds and London Kings Cross have been either cancelled or moved by operator LNER.

According to a series of posts to social media, numerous delayed services have also been shortened, or had extra stops added.

Services between Leeds and London have been cancelled or cut short. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

It follows advice earlier today for passengers should plan to use alternative services due to the faults.

The delayed 3pm Kings Cross to Sterling, 3.06pm Kings Cross to York and 3.25 Kings Cross to Middlesbrough, are now cancelled.

The 3.03pm from Kings Cross to Leeds, has instead been started from Peterbrough at 3.51pm.

The delayed 11.45am service from Leeds to Kings Cross has been terminated at Peterborough.

The delayed 1.30pm Edinburgh to Kings Cross service will now also call at Doncaster, Newark and Peterborough.