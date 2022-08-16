Warning as several LNER trains from Leeds to London cancelled due to 'fault'
Travellers have been advised to take alternative trains to Leeds.
Several LNER trains travelling from Leeds to London have been cancelled this afternoon due to a fault.
Posting on Twitter, LNER wrote: “Due to a fault on this train, the 15:15 #Leeds to #KingsCross due 17:31 will be cancelled.
“Customers should board the 15:45 service from #Leeds. For #Grantham or #Stevenage, change at #Doncaster for the 16:26 departure.”
Earlier today the 12:33pm LNER train from Kings Cross to Leeds was cancelled due to the same fault, with LNER advising that travellers to Leeds board the 13.03pm service from Kings Cross instead.