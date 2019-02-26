Train services in Leeds disrupted for over 12 hours due to overhead electric wire issue return to normal

Rail passengers in Leeds and West Yorkshire were left stranded following lengthy disruption to the lines yesterday - but all services are running as normal this morning.

Stranded commuters had to be rescued following damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley, which meant all lines were blocked on Monday morning.

Northern Rail tweeted to say disruption was expected on the line until at least 6pm, however it ended up lasting much longer.

They sent out another tweet later in the leaving advising potential passengers that it could be 8pm before all of the services were running as normal once again.

In fact, it wasn't until 10.19pm that they let their customers know that services were no longer affected, saying: "Disruption caused by damage to overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley has no ended.

"Services are no longer affected by this problem."

British Transport Police helping Network Rail get passengers off a train near Kirkstall. (Photo: British Transport Police West Yorkshire)

Passengers heading to Leeds reported being stranded on trains for up to five hours with no access to a toilet, water or food.

Commuters are advised to keep hold of their tickets is they were delayed by 15 minutes or more, so they can claim compensation at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay





