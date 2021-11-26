Network Rail and train operators are warning passengers of severe disruption to rail services tonight and into the weekend as wind speeds of up to 100mph are forecast.

From 5pm tonight (Friday, November 26) no trains will be able to enter or exit Scotland via the East Coast Main Line, with some operators urging passengers not to travel. This closure will remain in place until at least midnight tonight.

Speed restrictions are in place while other networks have asked passengers not to travel. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speed restrictions are also in place across the route, which means trains will have to travel through these areas at a reduced speed. This will mean longer journey times for those travelling.

High winds impact the running of the railway as they can cause overhead line equipment, which powers some trains, to sway and get tangled on train equipment, causing damage and delays.

Strong winds can also blow debris and trees onto the railway, which then has to be moved by teams from Network Rail.

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast, said: “Severe weather such as this does cause problems for the railway and we are doing all we can to keep services moving where possible and it is safe to do so.

“However, we are expecting major service changes tonight and into the weekend, particularly with the closure of the East Coast Main Line in and out of Scotland from 17:00. We’d urge all passengers to check their individual journey ahead of travelling, which can be done by visiting National Rail Enquiries or their train operator’s website.”

Travellers on any London North Eastern Railway (LNER) lines are being encouraged to defer their journeys until early next weekend.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Northern said: “We are working hard, in conjunction with colleagues from across the industry, to keep our services operating.

The weather continues to deteriorate and I urge anyone who will be using our services this weekend to allow extra time for travel and to check carefully before setting off.”

A weather warning will be in place across Leeds from midnight tonight until 6pm on Saturday.