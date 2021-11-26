The call has come from London North Eastern Railway (LNER) as red weather warnings have been issued for parts of Scotland and northern England.

Red weather warnings are classed as the highest level of warning, which is issued very rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life.

Passengers are being advised to avoid travel where possible as Storm Arwen worsens. Picture: James Hardisty.

LNER is encouraging any customers booked to travel from today (Friday, November 26) until the end of service on Sunday, November 28 to defer their travel where possible.

Tickets will be valid on LNER services on the following dates:

Monday, November 29

Tuesday, November 30

Wednesday, December 1

Elsewhere Network Rail has imposed emergency speed restrictions as the extreme weather conditions begin to impact the East Coast route.

The East Coast route north of Berwick Upon Tweed will be closed to services from 5pm today with further closures as a result of the extreme weather possible.

Services that can operate face extended journey times, and short notice delays and cancellations are expected.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, 26 November and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible. “We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.”

LNER has apologised to customers for all disruptions with refunds set to be made available for anyone who decides against making a journey.

Winds are set to hit up to 75mph with a weather warning covering Leeds from midnight tonight until 6pm on Saturday.