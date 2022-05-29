The National Highways agency said the M1 Southbound has been closed between J44 and J42 for Leeds due to a crash.

Drivers should follow a solid diamond diversion symbol.

Traffic stopped on M1 near Leeds due to serious crash with major diversions

Their tweet reads: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #M1 southbound between J44 and J42 due to a collision. Please be patient we'll get you moving again as soon as it's safe to do so