Traffic stopped on M1 near Leeds due to serious crash with major diversions

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 due to a serious crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 7:58 am
Updated Sunday, 29th May 2022, 8:01 am

Read More

Read More
Main Leeds shopping street becomes fully-pedestrianised

The National Highways agency said the M1 Southbound has been closed between J44 and J42 for Leeds due to a crash.

Drivers should follow a solid diamond diversion symbol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Traffic stopped on M1 near Leeds due to serious crash with major diversions

Their tweet reads: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #M1 southbound between J44 and J42 due to a collision. Please be patient we'll get you moving again as soon as it's safe to do so

"Unfortunately due to the severity of the collision we've had to close the #M1 southbound between J44 and J42 #Leeds. Please follow the solid diamond diversion symbol. More details to follow."

TrafficLeedsDrivers