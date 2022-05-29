Traffic stopped on M1 near Leeds due to serious crash with major diversions

The National Highways agency said the M1 Southbound has been closed between J44 and J42 for Leeds due to a crash.
Drivers should follow a solid diamond diversion symbol.
Their tweet reads: "Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #M1 southbound between J44 and J42 due to a collision. Please be patient we'll get you moving again as soon as it's safe to do so
"Unfortunately due to the severity of the collision we've had to close the #M1 southbound between J44 and J42 #Leeds. Please follow the solid diamond diversion symbol. More details to follow."